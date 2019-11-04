Royals reinstate Salvy, Gutierrez from IL, DFA Barnes

In a move that warms the hearts of Royals fans eager to see him return, the Kansas City Royals reinstated catcher Salvador Perez to the 40-man roster from the 60-day injured list.

The club made the same move with third baseman Kelvin Gutierrez. In a corresponding move, right-hander Jacob Barnes was designated for assignment.

Perez missed all of last season following Tommy John surgery for an elbow injury suffered during spring training. The six-time All-Star, five-time Gold Glove winner, two-time Silver Slugger and 2015 World Series MVP is expected to be ready for spring training in February.

Gutierrez was placed on the 60-day IL in mid-September with a broken right toe. He batted .260 with one home run and 11 RBIs in 73 at-bats for the Royals and .287 with nine homers and 43 RBIs in 286 at-bats with Triple-A Omaha last season.

The Royals picked up Barnes after the Brewers designated him for assignment in August. The reliever went 0-4 with an 8.31 ERA in 15 appearances with Kansas City.