Royals reinstate Dozier from IL, send Bonifacio back to Omaha

Hunter Dozier, the Royals‘ hottest hitter at the time of his injury, is back in the fold.

Dozier, 27, who has been out with a right oblique strain since May 30, was reinstated from the 10-day injured list on Friday.

The third baseman, who became a father for the second time Thursday, has a .314 average with 11 home runs and 33 RBIs. He went 5 for 14 with a double and four RBIs in three games with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on a rehab assignment.

To open space on the 25-man active roster, the Royals optioned outfielder Jorge Bonifacio back to Triple-A Omaha. Bonifacio collected seven hits in 20 at-bats in his week with the big-league club.