Royals reinstate Skoglund, recall Sparkman, Vasto from Omaha

The Royals continued to expand their September roster Tuesday, reinstating one player from the disabled list and recalling two others from the minors.

Pitcher Eric Skoglund was returned from a rehab assignment and reinstated from the 60-day DL, where he had been recovering from a sprained left UCL. In addition, pitchers Glenn Sparkman and Jerry Vasto were recalled from Triple-A Omaha.

Skoglund went 0-1 with a 3.54 ERA in five minor league rehab starts. He is 1-5 with a 6.70 ERA in nine starts this season.

Sparkman made two starts for the Storm Chasers after being optioned to Omaha on Aug. 23, going 1-0 with a 1.46 ERA over 12 2/3 innings. The right-hander is 0-2 with a 5.25 ERA in 10 appearances (two starts) with the Royals in 2018.

The Royals obtained Vasto, 26, from Colorado in the Drew Butera trade last week. He pitched one game with the Storm Chasers, earning a victory in relief. The left-hander pitched the majority of the year with Colorado’s Triple-A affiliate, going 2-1 with a 3.16 ERA in 37 relief appearances.