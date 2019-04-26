Royals reinstate Duffy from IL; lefty will start Friday vs. Angels

The Kansas City Royals reinstated Danny Duffy from the 10-day injured list Friday, just in time for him to start Friday night against the Angels.

A left shoulder impingement landed Duffy on the IL before the season started. It is the same injury that caused him to miss time in each of the last two seasons.

The left-hander did not pitch in spring training and will make his 2019 season debut against Los Angeles as the Royals return from a 10-game road trip. Duffy did make a rehab start Saturday with Double-A Northwest Arkansas, pitching 5 1/3 innings and recording seven strikeouts while allowing one unearned run.

Left-hander Tim Hill was optioned to Triple-A Omaha after Wednesday’s game to make room on the roster for Duffy.