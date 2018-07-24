Royals reinstate Mondesi, send Orlando back to Storm Chasers

Adalberto Mondesi returns to the Royals after dealing with a family issue in the Dominican Republic.
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Infielder Adalberto Mondesi is back from dealing with a family situation in the Dominican Republic and outfielder Paulo Orlando is back in Omaha.

The Royals reinstated Mondesi from family medical emergency leave and optioned Orlando to Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.

Mondesi was placed on the Family Medical Emergency List on July 20. He is batting .250 in 72 at-bats for the Royals this season.

Orlando is batting .167 in 90 at-bats with Kansas City this year.

