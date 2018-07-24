Royals reinstate Mondesi, send Orlando back to Storm Chasers
Infielder Adalberto Mondesi is back from dealing with a family situation in the Dominican Republic and outfielder Paulo Orlando is back in Omaha.
The Royals reinstated Mondesi from family medical emergency leave and optioned Orlando to Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.
We have reinstated Adalberto Mondesi from the Family Medical Emergency List and optioned Paulo Orlando to Omaha.
Mondesi was placed on the Family Medical Emergency List on July 20. He is batting .250 in 72 at-bats for the Royals this season.
Orlando is batting .167 in 90 at-bats with Kansas City this year.
