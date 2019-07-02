Royals reinstate Mondesi from IL among four roster moves

Shortstop Adalberto Mondesi, the Kansas City Royals‘ five-tool budding star, is back.

The Royals recalled Mondesi from a rehab assignment with Double-A Northwest Arkansas and reinstated him from the 10-day injured list Tuesday while also recalling right-handed reliever Jake Newberry from Triple-A Omaha. Shortstop Humberto Arteaga and right-hander Scott Barlow were optioned to Omaha in corresponding moves.

Mondesi has been out with a groin strain since June 19. Even so, he leads the major leagues with eight triples and 27 stolen bases. He also is batting .269 with six home runs, 44 RBIs and 40 runs.

Mondesi played two games with Northwest Arkansas, getting two hits in nine at-bats.

Newberry is back with the Royals for the third time this season. He is 0-0 with a 4.50 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16.0 innings with Kansas City in 2019. He has been effective with Omaha of late, making scoreless appearances in five of his last six games with the Storm Chasers.

Arteaga filled in at shortstop while Mondesi was out, batting .237 with one RBI and five runs in 38 at-bats spanning 11 games.

Barlow was 2-3 with a 6.19 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 36.1 innings for the Royals this season.