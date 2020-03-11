Royals reduce spring training roster, designate 12 players to minors

The Kansas City Royals made many moves concerning the spring training roster on Tuesday as the regular season approaches.

The team optioned left-handed pitcher Foster Griffin, outfielder Nick Heath and catcher Meibrys Viloria to Omaha (AAA).

Jeison Guzmán was optioned to Wilmington (A+).

The Royals reassigned pitchers Ofreidy Gómez, Arnaldo Hernandez and Jake Kalish, catchers MJ Melendez and Sebastian Rivero and infielders Gabriel Cancel, Kevin Merrell and Emmanuel Rivera to minor league camp.

The Royals now have 50 players in major league camp. Of those 50 players, 16 are non-roster invitees.