Royals recall Torres after placing Mondesi on family medical emergency leave

The Kansas City Royals will be without infielder Adalberto Mondesi when they open the second half of their schedule Friday night at Kauffman Stadium.

The club announced Friday that it has placed Mondesi on family medical emergency leave. He was replaced on the roster by infielder Ramón Torres, who was recalled from Triple-A Omaha.

We have placed Adalberto Mondesi on the Family Medical Emergency List and recalled Ramon Torres from Omaha. — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 20, 2018

The team also announced that outfielder Abraham Almonte cleared unconditional release waivers and is a free agent.