Royals recall Viloria from Double-A

With Martín Maldonado off to the Cubs in the Mike Montgomery trade, the Royals had an open roster spot for a catcher. Meibrys Viloria filled it Tuesday.

The Royals recalled Viloria from Double-A Northwest Arkansas. The left-handed batter made his major league debut with the Royals last season, hitting .259 in 27 at-bats.

Viloria, 22, has a .264 average with one home run and 24 RBIs in 220 at-bats across 63 games with the Naturals this season.