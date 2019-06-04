Royals recall Gutierrez from Omaha to fill Dozier’s roster spot

The Kansas City Royals left open a roster spot Monday when they placed third baseman Hunter Dozier on the 10-day injured list. They filled it Tuesday, recalling third baseman Kelvin Gutierrez from Triple-A Omaha.

Gutierrez spent three weeks with the Royals earlier this season, batting .281 with one home run and 11 RBIs in 57 at-bats. He was hitting .312 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 77 at-bats for the Storm Chasers.

Also Tuesday, the Royals requested unconditional release waivers on infielder/outfielder Chris Owings, who was designated for assignment May 31.