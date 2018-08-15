Royals recall López from Omaha to start vs. Toronto, release Boyer
As expected, the Royals called up Jorge López to start Wednesday night against the Blue Jays. They made room on the roster by giving right-hander Blaine Boyer his unconditional release.
We have recalled RHP Jorge Lopez from Omaha. He will start tonight’s game vs. Toronto. In a corresponding move, Blaine Boyer has been granted his unconditional release.
— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 15, 2018
López was obtained from Milwaukee along with outfielder Brett Phillips in the Mike Moustakas trade July 27. The right-hander was assigned to Triple-A Omaha, where he made two starts and pitched nine innings, going 1-0 with a 4.00 ERA.
López will make his first start as an American Leaguer. He was 1-2 with a 3.69 ERA in 13 games (two starts) spanning the 2015, ’17 and ’18 seasons with the Brewers.
Boyer was 2-1 with a 12.05 ERA in 21 relief appearances for the Royals this season.