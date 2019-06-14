Royals recall Bonifacio from Omaha, send O’Hearn down

The Kansas City Royals recalled Jorge Bonifacio from Triple-A Omaha on Friday and inserted him in the starting lineup in Minnesota.

Bonifacio takes the active roster spot of first baseman Ryan O’Hearn, who was optioned to Omaha.

Bonifacio, who will patrol left field against the Twins while Alex Gordon plays DH, has been playing for the Storm Chasers since being optioned to the minors during spring training. He is batting .195 with 11 home runs and 28 RBIs in 58 games. He hit .225 with four homers and 23 RBIs in 236 at-bats with the Royals in 2018.

O’Hearn made the club out of spring training but has struggled. He is batting .188 with six homers and 18 RBIs in 186 at-bats.