Royals recall Barnes, option Skoglund to Omaha

With off days allowing Kansas City to go with a four-man rotation in the short term, the Royals have optioned left-hander Eric Skoglund to Triple-A Omaha.

The move actually was made after Sunday’s game. Skoglund started Tuesday afternoon’s game against Las Vegas, allowing three runs in five innings.

Replacing Skoglund on the active roster is right-hander Jacob Barnes, who was acquired off waivers from Milwaukee on Aug. 3. Barnes, 29, was recalled from Omaha, where he allowed one run and struck out three over three relief appearances spanning 2.2 innings.

Barnes went 1-1 with a 6.86 ERA in 18 games in two stints with the Brewers this season.