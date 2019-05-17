Royals recall Fillmyer, send Gutierrez back to Omaha

The Kansas City Royals, in need of a fresh arm after extensive use of their bullpen this week, recalled right-hander Heath Fillmyer from the minors Friday.

Fillmyer was called up from Triple-A Omaha, replacing third baseman Kelvin Gutierrez, who was optioned to the Storm Chasers.

Fillmyer appeared in four games, starting three, for the Royals earlier this season. He was 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in 15 innings.

Gutierrez made his major league debut during his call-up and played solid defense while holding his own at the plate. He batted .281 with one homer and 11 RBIs in 15 games (57 at-bats).