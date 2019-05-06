Royals recall Sparkman, send Lively down to Omaha

Glenn Sparkman pitched for the Royals last week only because they were allowed a 26th man for their doubleheader with the Rays. He made the most of his spot start, earning his first big-league win as Kansas City won 8-2 to complete the doubleheader sweep.

And he was promptly returned to Triple-A Omaha.

But the Royals brought the right-hander back Monday, recalling him from the Storm Chasers. In a corresponding move, right-hander Ben Lively was optioned to Omaha.

Sparkman allowed only three hits over seven scoreless innings to beat AL East-leading Tampa Bay on May 1. He had made three relief appearances for the Royals in April, giving him a 1-1 mark with a 3.95 ERA in his four combined appearances.

Lively pitched in one game for Kansas City this season, allowing three runs while recording three outs.