Royals recall Skoglund, option Zimmer to Omaha

Eric Skoglund is back with the Royals after spending the first few months of the season on the restricted list and in the minors.
Pitcher Eric Skoglund, who opened the season on the restricted list, has been recalled from Triple-A Omaha, paving the way for him to make his first appearance for the Royals this year.

In a corresponding move, the Royals optioned right-hander Kyle Zimmer to the Storm Chasers.

Skoglund was suspended for the first 80 games of the season for a violation of the league’s drug policy. Upon completion of the suspension, the left-hander was assigned to the minors, going 2-4 with a 6.49 ERA in a combined 11 starts for Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Omaha.

Skoglund, 26, went 1-6 with a 5.14 ERA in 14 games (13 starts) for the Royals last year.

Zimmer, 27, is 0-1 with an 8.59 ERA in seven relief outings spanning 7.1 innings in two stints with Kansas City this season.

 