Royals recall Skoglund, option Zimmer to Omaha

Pitcher Eric Skoglund, who opened the season on the restricted list, has been recalled from Triple-A Omaha, paving the way for him to make his first appearance for the Royals this year.

In a corresponding move, the Royals optioned right-hander Kyle Zimmer to the Storm Chasers.

Skoglund was suspended for the first 80 games of the season for a violation of the league’s drug policy. Upon completion of the suspension, the left-hander was assigned to the minors, going 2-4 with a 6.49 ERA in a combined 11 starts for Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Omaha.

Skoglund, 26, went 1-6 with a 5.14 ERA in 14 games (13 starts) for the Royals last year.

Zimmer, 27, is 0-1 with an 8.59 ERA in seven relief outings spanning 7.1 innings in two stints with Kansas City this season.