Royals recall Phillips from Omaha, DFA Hamilton

Center fielder Billy Hamilton, an offseason acquisition who was expected to help the Royals establish themselves as the fastest team in the majors, was designated for assignment Friday.

In a corresponding move, the Royals recalled another speedy outfielder, Brett Phillips, from Triple-A Omaha.

Hamilton, 28, did provide speed to the Royals, stealing 18 bases in 23 attempts. But he didn’t get on base enough, batting .211 with a .275 on-base percentage. He has played only sporadically since Bubba Starling was recalled from the Storm Chasers on July 11.

Phillips, who was obtained from Milwaukee in the Mike Moustakas trade in July 2018, played 32 games for the Royals last season, batting .188 in 112 at-bats. The 25-year-old has spent all of this season in Omaha, where he has displayed both power (18 home runs) and speed (22 stolen bases) in 105 games. He also hit .240 with 54 RBIs and 75 runs scored in 333 at-bats.