Royals put Mondesi on IL, activate Montgomery, recall Arteaga, option Newberry

It turns out the worrisome injury suffered by Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi on Tuesday night was, indeed, problematic.

Mondesi, who landed awkwardly while trying to catch a foul ball in Kansas City‘s win over Detroit, has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder subluxation. Mondesi leads the league in triples (9) and stolen bases (31) while batting .266 with seven home runs on the season.

The Royals replaced Mondesi on the active roster with infielder Humberto Arteaga, who was recalled from Triple-A Omaha. Arteaga was hitting .299 with five homers, 26 RBIs and 39 runs scored over 66 games prior to the call-up.

The club made two other roster moves Wednesday, optioning reliever Jake Newberry to the Storm Chasers to make room for left-hander Mike Montgomery, who was acquired from the Cubs in the Martín Maldonado trade.