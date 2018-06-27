Royals place Grimm on DL, recall Adam from Storm Chasers

MILWAUKEE — The Kansas City Royals have placed reliever Justin Grimm on the 10-day disabled list with a right shoulder injury, filling the right-hander’s spot in the bullpen by recalling Jason Adam from Triple-A Omaha.

The move, made retroactive to June 24, was announced before the Royals’ road game Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Royals say Grimm has right shoulder impingement syndrome.

Grimm’s most recent outing came Saturday, when he allowed a game-winning single to Carlos Correa with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 12th of a 4-3 loss to Houston.

Manager Ned Yost says he first heard about Grimm’s injury earlier this week. Grimm (1-3), who is making his second trip this year to the DL, would be eligible to return July 4 against Cleveland.

Grimm has a 13.50 ERA this season, but a 3.18 ERA in six games since he returned from his first stint on the DL on June 12 for lower back stiffness.

Adam (0-1) is returning for another stint in the majors, with a 4.70 ERA in 14 games earlier this season with Kansas City.