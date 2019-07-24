Royals place Junis on paternity list, recall Newberry from Omaha

Jakob Junis is a papa again, the father of a baby boy, Jett Boyd. Which means he’ll be busy the next couple of days.

The Royals placed their starting pitcher on the paternity list Wednesday. The right-hander was replaced on the 25-man roster by reliever Jake Newberry, who was recalled from Triple-A Omaha.

Junis’ wife, Brie, gave birth to their third child Tuesday night.

Newberry’s recall from the Storm Chasers is his fourth this season. He is 1-0 with a 3.74 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings with the Royals in 2019. The right-hander has similar numbers at Omaha this season: 1-1, 3.57 ERA, 24 strikeouts, 22 2/3 innings.

The Royals also announced Wednesday that reliever Wily Peralta has cleared waivers and is now a free agent.