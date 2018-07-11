Royals place Kennedy on 10-day DL, recall Adam from Omaha

Ian Kennedy is back on the disabled list, just one start removed from his last stint there.

The Royals placed the right-hander on the 10-day DL with a left oblique strain Wednesday. He had to leave Tuesday’s start at Minnesota after three innings. Kennedy had been activated from the DL earlier Tuesday after dealing with the same injury.

Kennedy is 1-8 with a 5.13 ERA in 18 starts this season.

The Royals recalled right-handed reliever Jason Adam from Triple-A Omaha to take Kennedy’s roster spot.