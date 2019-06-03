Royals place Dozier on 10-day injured list

The Kansas City Royals have placed third baseman Hunter Dozier, who has not played since leaving their victory over the Rangers last Thursday, on the 10-day injured list.

The move is retroactive to May 31, making him eligible for reinstatement June 10. The team said it would make a corresponding move Tuesday.

Dozier, who left the May 30 game in the fifth inning because of tightness in his right side, is batting .314 with a .398 on-base percentage and .589 slugging percentage, all team highs among Royals regulars. He also has 11 home runs, second only to Jorge Soler‘s 15, and 33 RBIs (fourth on the club).

Cheslor Cuthbert was selected Friday from Triple-A Omaha and has been playing in Dozier’s absence, collecting five hits (including a solo homer) in 12 at-bats.