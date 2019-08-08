Royals place Gallagher on IL, select Dini from Omaha

The Kansas City Royals placed catcher Cam Gallagher, a late scratch from Wednesday night’s game in Boston, on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left oblique strain.

The move is retroactive to Aug. 5. Gallagher suffered the injury Wednesday night during batting practice.

Gallagher has been sharing the starting catcher job with Meibrys Viloria since Martín Maldonado was traded. Gallagher is batting .238 with three homers and 12 RBIs in 126 at-bats in 2019.

In a corresponding roster move, the Royals selected catcher Nick Dini from Triple-A Omaha. Dini will make his major league debut Thursday night at Detroit, batting eighth.

Dini, 26, was a 14th-round draft choice by the Royals in 2014. He is batting .296 with 13 home runs and 36 RBIs in 186 at-bats with the Storm Chasers this season.