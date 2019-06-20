Royals place Mondesi on 10-day IL, select Arteaga from Omaha

Shortstop Adalberto Mondesi, the Royals‘ budding star, will have to put his five tools on ice for at least the next nine days.

The Royals placed Mondesi on the 10-day injured list with a right groin strain, retroactive to June 19. He was replaced on the active roster by infielder Humberto Arteaga, who was selected from Triple-A Omaha.

Mondesi had to leave Tuesday’s game early with the groin injury and sat out Wednesday. He is batting .269 with six home runs, 44 RBIs and a team-high 27 stolen bases. He also leads the American League with eight triples.

Arteaga, 25, will make his major league debut when he starts at shortstop and bats seventh against the Twins on Thursday night. He is batting .292 with seven doubles, one triple, five home runs and 10 stolen bases in 58 games at Omaha this season.

The team also designated right-hander Ben Lively for assignment to make room for Arteaga on the 40-man major league roster.