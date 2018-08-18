Royals option Jason Adam to Triple-A, call up Jake Newberry

After allowing five earned runs on four hits and a walk over 1/3 of an inning in Friday night’s loss to the Chicago White Sox, Kansas City Royals reliever Jason Adam is headed back to the minor leagues for a tune-up.

The Royals announced on Saturday that they’ve optioned Adam to Triple-A Omaha and purchased the contract of right-handed reliever Jake Newberry from the same affiliate. The 23-year-old Newberry, who will be making his major league debut if he gets into a game with the Royals, has posted a 1.63 ERA with 53 strikeouts and 14 walks over 49 2/3 innings split between Omaha and Double-A Northwest Arkansas this season. He has 15 saves in 16 opportunities.

The 27-year-old Adam, a Kansas City area native, posted a 2.79 ERA in May — his first month in the major leagues — but he now carries a 6.12 ERA over 32 1/3 MLB innings. The inflation in his ERA is largely due to Friday night’s outing, as he had a 4.78 earned-run average prior to his outing against the White Sox and had made four straight scoreless appearances.