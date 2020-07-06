Royals to open 2020 season July 24 in Cleveland

The Kansas City Royals will kick off their 2020 season with a Friday night opener in Cleveland.

The divisional matchup, which is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. CT on Friday, July 24, will be the first of 40 games within the AL Central, including 10 each against the Indians, the Chicago White Sox, the Detroit Tigers and the Minnesota Twins. The Royals will also play 20 games against NL Central opponents, including six against their natural rivals, the St. Louis Cardinals, as well as four each against the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds and three each against the Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates.