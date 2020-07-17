Royals’ Dini, Tillo test positive for COVID-19

Two more Kansas City Royals players have tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Friday.

Catcher Nick Dini and left-handed pitcher Daniel Tillo gave the club permission to release their names after testing positive. Neither player has shown symptoms of the illness.

The Royals have now identified six players with positive test results.

Kansas City’s catcher position has been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus. All-Star Salvador Perez recently returned from isolation after testing positive, and backup catcher Chad Gallagher also got a positive result. First baseman Ryan O’Hearn and starting pitcher Brad Keller also have been out after testing positive.