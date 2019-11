The Royals’ news conference introducing the team’s new ownership group, led by John Sherman, will be televised live on FOX Sports Kansas City and FOX Sports Midwest on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 12 p.m. CT.

It will also be streamed live on the FOX Sports GO app and FOXSportsGO.com.

Note: DirecTV subscribers will find the news conference on channel 671, FOX Sports Midwest.