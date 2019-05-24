Royals rained out Friday, to play day-night doubleheader Saturday

Friday night's matchup between the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees has been postponed due to rain.
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

With thunderstorms expected all night in Kansas City, the Royals announced late Friday afternoon that Friday night’s series opener against the New York Yankees has been postponed. The game will be made up Saturday as part of a day-night doubleheader, with Game 1 starting as scheduled at 1:15 p.m. CT and Game 2 slated to begin at 7:15 p.m.

Both games can still be seen on FOX Sports Kansas City, with Royals Live pregame shows beginning at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.