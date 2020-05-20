Royals ‘Milestones Week’ set for FSKC next week

Jorge Soler launches his record-breaking home run on Sept. 3, 2019.
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

FOX Sports Kansas City looks back at recent Royals record breakers during “milestones week” starting Monday, May 25.

“Milestones week” starts with Mike Moustakas driving in a club-record nine runs in a 2015 game at Baltimore. That’s followed Tuesday by Danny Duffy striking out 16 batters in a 2016 game at Tampa Bay. Moustakas’ single-season record-setting home run at Toronto airs next Wednesday. Whit Merrifield passes George Brett for the longest hitting streak in Royals history next Thursday. And Jorge Soler breaks Moustakas’ home run record next Friday.

This week, FSKC is re-airing the 2015 World Series. Games 4 and 5 air tonight and Thursday. The championship parade airs Friday.

Royals classics can be seen on FOX Sports Kansas City and FOX Sports Midwest or FOX Sports Midwest Plus in the Royals TV footprint. They’ll also be streamed on the FOX Sports GO app and at FOXSportsGO.com.

Royals Programming on FOX Sports Kansas City

Times Central | Programming available in the Royals television footprint

2015 WORLD SERIES
Wednesday May 20 7 p.m. World Series Game 4: Royals at Mets
Thursday May 21 7 p.m. World Series Game 5: Royals at Mets
Friday May 22 7 p.m., 8:30 p.m. World Series Championship Parade
MILESTONES WEEK
Monday May 25 7 p.m. Sept. 12, 2015: Moose drives in nine
Tuesday May 26 7 p.m. Aug. 1, 2016: Duffy K’s 16
Wednesday May 27 7 p.m. Sept. 20, 2017: Moose breaks HR record
Thursday May 28 7 p.m. April 10, 2019: Whit’s hit streak reaches 31
Friday May 29 7 p.m. Sept. 3, 2019: Soler breaks HR mark