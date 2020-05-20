Royals ‘Milestones Week’ set for FSKC next week

FOX Sports Kansas City looks back at recent Royals record breakers during “milestones week” starting Monday, May 25.

“Milestones week” starts with Mike Moustakas driving in a club-record nine runs in a 2015 game at Baltimore. That’s followed Tuesday by Danny Duffy striking out 16 batters in a 2016 game at Tampa Bay. Moustakas’ single-season record-setting home run at Toronto airs next Wednesday. Whit Merrifield passes George Brett for the longest hitting streak in Royals history next Thursday. And Jorge Soler breaks Moustakas’ home run record next Friday.

This week, FSKC is re-airing the 2015 World Series. Games 4 and 5 air tonight and Thursday. The championship parade airs Friday.

Royals classics can be seen on FOX Sports Kansas City and FOX Sports Midwest or FOX Sports Midwest Plus in the Royals TV footprint. They’ll also be streamed on the FOX Sports GO app and at FOXSportsGO.com.

Royals Programming on FOX Sports Kansas City

Times Central | Programming available in the Royals television footprint