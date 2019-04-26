Royals’ Gutierrez gets first call-up after Duda hits injured list

With first baseman/DH Lucas Duda going on the injured list, one of the Kansas City Royals‘ most intriguing position-player prospects will receive his first opportunity in the major leagues.

The Royals announced prior to Friday night’s game that they have placed Duda on the 10-day injured list with a lumbar strain and recalled infielder Kelvin Gutierrez from the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers. Duda’s IL stint is retroactive to April 24, making him eligible to be reinstated on May 4.

The 24-year-old Gutierrez was hitting .333/.443/.439 (22 for 66) with a double, two homers and 10 RBIs in his first 18 games with the Storm Chasers this season. The right-handed hitter was acquired by the Royals on June 18 last year, along with outfielder Blake Perkins and pitcher Yohanse Morel, in the trade that sent pitcher Kelvin Herrera to Washington. He will join the club during Friday night’s game with the Los Angeles Angels.