Soler’s offensive barrage earns him AL Player of the Week honors

Soler’s mashing and folks are noticing.

Royals outfielder/DH Jorge Soler, who has stormed to within three home runs of Mike Moustakas’ club season record with a furious pace of late, was named the AL Player of the Week (Aug. 5-11), the league announced Monday.

In seven games last week, Soler led the league with six home runs, 12 RBIs and a 1.824 OPS. He hit .409 with a .552 on-base percentage and 1.273 slugging percentage.

Soler, 27, has 35 homers in 2019, leaving him just three away from tying Moustakas’ 2017 club record of 38. He trails only Angels outfielder Mike Trout (39 homers) in the AL.

Soler is the first Royal to be named AL Player of the Week since Eric Hosmer (Sept. 4-10, 2017).