Royals get six more pre-arbitration players under contract

Pretty much everyone vying for the right field job in Kansas City is now under contract.

The Royals announced Friday the signings of six pre-arbitration-eligible players, including Jorge Bonifacio, Brian Goodwin and Brett Phillips. All three figure to see time in right field this season, along with possibly Jorge Soler, who more likely will be the team’s DH.

Also under contract for 2019 are pitcher Ben Lively, catcher Cam Gallagher and infielder Kelvin Gutierrez.

The only remaining unsigned players for 2019 are shortstop Adalberto Mondesi and pitchers Conner Greene and Jorge López.