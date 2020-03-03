Royals feature Soler on annual ‘Outdoor Spectacular’ billboard

Slugger Jorge Soler enjoyed a breakout 2019 campaign, shattering the Kansas City Royals‘ single-season home run record with an American League-leading 48 homers. The Royals are honoring him for that success by featuring him on their eighth annual “Outdoor Spectacular” billboard, which was unveiled on Monday evening.

The “Soler Power” billboard features a dimensional image of Soler and neon lighting technology. The “Soler Power” headline, the image of Soler and his bat are lined with flexible neon tubing, allowing for a stunning glowing effect when viewed at night. Soler’s sunglasses are also backlit with neon. This is the first billboard in the Kansas City metro area to utilize Neon Blaze-diffused flexible neon tubing. The billboard is located at the corner of Southwest Trafficway and Westport Road.

Our @solerpower12 billboard is officially up (and it’s lit..erally amazing). Stop by Southwest Trafficway at Westport Road to check it out.

#AlwaysRoyal pic.twitter.com/UXJyCErOem — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 3, 2020

“With our home opener exactly one month away, we’re proud to reveal another ‘Outdoor Spectacular’ to help Royals fans get ready for baseball season,” said Michael Bucek, the Royals’ vice president of marketing and business development. “The combination of Jorge Soler’s record-setting performance last season and this new lighting technology allows us to present a bright new display for our fans to engage with in person and on their social media accounts.”

Royals chairman & CEO John Sherman and longtime season-ticket member Dick Trites conducted the ceremonial lighting of the board. Trites has held season tickets since 1978, and he and his family have been attending games since the days of the Kansas City A’s. Dick has attended almost every Opening Day game since the 1970s and now keeps the tradition alive by attending games with his kids and grandchildren.