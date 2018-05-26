Royals place Skoglund on DL with UCL sprain, recall Stout

After a rough outing against the Texas Rangers on Friday night, it appears that Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Eric Skoglund may be out of action for a while.

The Royals announced prior to Saturday’s game that Skoglund has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left UCL sprain and valgus extension overload. Left-handed reliever Eric Stout was recalled from Triple-A Omaha to take his place on the 25-man roster.

The 25-year-old Skoglund has gone 1-9 with a 6.70 ERA over nine starts this season, but he’s gone at least 6.0 innings while surrendering three or fewer runs in three of those starts.

The 25-year-old Stout made his major league debut on April 25 and has made two relief appearances with Kansas City this season. He’s posted a 5.30 ERA while collecting two saves in 14 relief outings with the Storm Chasers this year. A 14th-round selection in the 2014 draft, Stout went 5-2 with a 2.99 ERA in 45 appearances at Omaha in 2017, holding the opposition to a .227 average.