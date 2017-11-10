Eric Hosmer wins Silver Slugger Award

After winning his fourth Rawlings Gold Glove on Tuesday night, Eric Hosmer made another addition to his trophy case on Thursday.

Hosmer, who is currently a free agent after spending the first seven seasons of his major league career with the Royals, was announced as the winner of the American League’s 2017 Silver Slugger Award among first basemen. Hosmer is the 10th Royals player in franchise history to earn the Silver Slugger honor and only the second first baseman, joining George Brett in 1988. Royals players have combined for 13 Silver Slugger awards since the yearly honor was introduced in 1980.

The 28-year-old Hosmer hit .318/.385/.498 over 671 plate appearances in 2017, setting career highs in games played (162), runs (98, tied), hits, home runs (25, tied), batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage. He finished among the American League leaders in hits (second), average (third), on-base percentage (fourth) and multi-hit games (53, tied for fourth). On July 26 at Detroit, Hosmer went a career-best 5 for 5 with five runs, six RBI and his first career grand slam, becoming just the 13th player since 1913 to record five hits, five runs and six RBI in a single game.

Hosmer is the seventh American League first baseman to earn a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger Award in the same season, joining Adrian Gonzalez (2011), Mark Teixeira (2005, 2009), Rafael Palmeiro (1998), Don Mattingly (1985-87), Eddie Murray (1983-84) and Cecil Cooper (1980).

Other Royals players to win the Silver Slugger Award include infielder George Brett (1980, 1985 and 1988), outfielder Willie Wilson (1980 and 1982), designated hitter Hal McRae (1982), second baseman Frank White (1986), third basemen Gary Gaetti (1995) and third baseman Dean Palmer (1998), designated hitters Billy Butler (2012) and Kendrys Morales (2015) and catcher Salvador Perez (2016).