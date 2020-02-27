Royals agree to terms with eight pre-arbitration players
FOX Sports Kansas City
The Kansas City Royals now have every member of their 40-man roster under contract for the 2020 season.
The team announced Wednesday evening that it has agreed to one-year major league contracts with pitchers Chance Adams, Foster Griffin, Jorge López, Randy Rosario, Eric Skoglund and Josh Staumont, infielder Ryan O’Hearn and outfielder Brett Phillips. All eight players have yet to reach arbitration eligibility. Consistent with club policy, terms of the contracts were not disclosed.