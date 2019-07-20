Royals DFA Wily Peralta, call up Josh Staumont

After an up-and-down tenure that included a successful run as Kansas City‘s closer during the second half of the 2018 season, right-handed reliever Wily Peralta‘s time in a Royals uniform appears to have come to an end.

The team announced on Saturday that it has designated Peralta for assignment and recalled right-hander Josh Staumont from Triple-A Omaha.

The 25-year-old Staumont is 1-5 with two saves and a 3.16 ERA over 32 appearances with the Storm Chasers. Of those 32 outings, 12 have come as the “Opener,” in which he owns a 2.61 ERA (six earned runs in 20 2/3 innings). He’s recorded 74 strikeouts in just 51 1/3 innings for a 12.97 K/9, which ranks first among Pacific Coast League pitchers with a minimum of 50 innings pitched this season. Staumont, the Royals’ second-round pick in the 2015 MLB Draft, was added to the 40-man roster last November.

Staumont will be the ninth Royals player to make his major league debut this season, joining Frank Schwindel (March 28), Kyle Zimmer (March 31), Chris Ellis (March 31), Richard Lovelady (April 9), Kelvin Gutierrez (April 27), Nicky Lopez (May 14), Humberto Arteaga (June 20) and Bubba Starling (July 12).

The 30-year-old Peralta was 2-4 with a 5.80 ERA over 23 appearances with the Royals this season.