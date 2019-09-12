Royals claim LHP Rosario off waivers from Cubs

Even with rosters expanded and only two weeks to go, the Kansas City Royals continue to acquire players.

The Royals claimed pitcher Randy Rosario off outright waivers from the Chicago Cubs on Thursday. To make room on the 40-man roster, the club recalled infielder Kelvin Gutierrez and placed him on the 60-day Injured List with a right toe fracture.

Rosario, who will report to the big-league club, was designated for assignment by Chicago on Monday. The 25-year-old left-hander went 1-0 with a 5.91 ERA in 13 relief appearances spanning three stints with the Cubs this season. He went 1-2 with a 3.11 ERA and four saves in 31 games with Triple-A Iowa.