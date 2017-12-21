Annual Royals Christmas Eve Marathon airs Sunday on FOX Sports Kansas City

FOX Sports Kansas City will replay five of the most memorable Royals games of 2017 on Sunday, Dec. 24, in the annual Royals Christmas Eve Marathon.

The Royals Christmas Eve Marathon can be seen on FOX Sports Kansas City and FOX Sports Midwest in the Royals’ TV footprint, including DirecTV channel 671 and Dish 418 or 412-08. It will also be streamed on FOX Sports GO.

Royals Christmas Eve Marathon on FOX Sports Kansas City – Sunday, Dec. 24

Time (Central) Game Summary 1 p.m. Sept. 20 at Toronto Royals amass 18 hits in 15-5 win and Mike Moustakas hits record-setting 37th home run. 3 p.m. April 19 vs. San Francisco Jason Vargas outduels Madison Bunmgarner. 5 p.m. Aug. 23 vs. Colorado Eric Hosmer hits first career walk-off homer, against former Royal Greg Holland. 7 p.m. June 23 vs. Toronto Royals score four in the bottom of the ninth and win on Whit Merrifield’s walk-off double. 9 p.m. June 6 vs. Houston Royals come back from down 7-1 and win on Moustakas’ homer in the ninth to halt the eventual World Champions’ 11-game win streak.

Note: Games are edited to a two-hour window.