Royals C Gallagher tests positive for COVID-19

Royals catcher Cam Gallagher has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Saturday.

“To say this caught me by surprise would be an understatement,” Gallagher said in a statement. “I played in last night’s intrasquad game and felt great, then received the news this morning that my most recent test had come back positive. I am asymptomatic and will continue to work as hard as I can to stay ready while I quarantine. The first couple of weeks of workouts have just made me that much more excited about our ballclub and I can’t wait to rejoin them and compete as soon as I’m allowed.”

The Royals previously announced that Perez, pitcher Brad Keller and first baseman Ryan O’Hearn also tested positive.

Gallagher, 27, appeared in 45 games in 2019 as one of four players who worked behind the plate while Salvador Perez was out. He batted .238 with three home runs and 12 RBIs in 126 at-bats.

The Royals selected Gallagher in the second round of the 2011 draft.