Royals bring up O’Hearn, place Goodwin on 10-day DL

The Royals made a few moves before Tuesday’s trade deadline, but none of them involved dealing anyone away.

First baseman Ryan O’Hearn will join the Royals in Chicago on Tuesday, getting the call up from the Omaha Stormchasers, the team’s Triple-A affiliate.

O’Hearn, drafted by the Royals in 2014, was hitting .232 with 11 homers and 52 RBI with the Stormchasers.

In a corresponding move, the Royals placed Brian Goodwin on the 10-day DL with a left groin strain.

Cheslor Cuthbert was also moved to the 60-day DL.