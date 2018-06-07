Royals bring up Orlando to fill Jay’s void

The Kansas City Royals brought up outfielder Paulo Orlando on Thursday, filling the void left by the trade of Jon Jay to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Orlando struggled with the Royals earlier in the season, slashing just .191 over 13 games. However, with the Omaha Storm Chasers, the Royals’ Triple-A affiliate, Orlando bounced back to the tune of a .300 batting average, five homers, 23 runs scored and 20 RBIs over 35 games.

Orlando had been swinging a particularly hot bat as of late with the Storm Chasers. The outfielder had four straight multi-hit games before the call-up, recording a hit in every game since May 24.

The 32-year-old, with experience at all three outfielder positions, figures to work his way into the lineup at least semi-regularly.