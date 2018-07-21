Royals announce two-year contract extension with Storm Chasers

The Kansas City Royals and Omaha Storm Chasers announced a two-year extension to their Player Development Contract (PDC) on Friday evening, extending the two clubs’ partnership through the 2020 season.

“We are very proud of our long-standing relationship with Omaha and excited about the extension of our Player Development Contract,” said Royals Vice President/Assistant General Manager-Player Personnel J.J. Picollo.

“Omaha has a long history with the Royals and one that we take great pride in. The ownership group and front office have been outstanding to work with and our players get the opportunity to be part of a great baseball community on their way to Kansas City. We are looking forward to the coming years at Werner Park.”

Both the Royals and Storm Chasers are celebrating their 50th seasons in 2018. Omaha has been the home of the Kansas City’s Triple-A affiliate since 1969.

Through the years, Omaha has seen an impressive number of talented players come through on their way to the Major Leagues. Hall of Famer George Brett and 14 members of the Royals’ 2015 World Series roster had also worn a Storm Chasers uniform.

The Omaha-Kansas City affiliation is one of the longest-enduring partnerships in Minor League Baseball, including the longest active affiliation at the Triple-A level and the third longest active overall.