Royals announce passing of former owner David Glass

Former Kansas City Royals owner and chairman David Glass, who saw his team emerge as world champions on his watch, passed away last week, the club announced Friday.

Glass acquired the franchise in April 2000 and owned the club for 20 seasons. The Royals advanced to the 2014 World Series and then returned a year later, this time defeating the New York Mets.

“Like so many Kansas Citians, I am deeply saddened by the news of David’s passing,” said new Royals owner John Sherman, who purchased the club from the Glass family in November. “His voice among other owners was so respected; he served on and led several Major League Baseball committees to better our game. His passion for baseball and love for Kansas City was the driving force in bringing success on the field for this franchise.”

Sherman said he remains indebted to Glass for offering him the opportunity to buy the club.

“On behalf of the entire ownership group,” Sherman said, “I want to express deepest gratitude to the heart of a man who carefully placed a treasure in the hands of Kansas Citians. We pledge to carry it forward with his passionate commitment and selfless spirit.”

Royals GM Dayton Moore said the former owner loved baseball, the Royals and Kansas City.

“He cared deeply for our fans and for the future of baseball,” Moore said. “But above all, Mr. Glass placed an emphasis on putting family first, which is what he stressed to our entire organization. We are forever grateful for his humble and supportive leadership, and we are beyond blessed that we were a part of his incredible life.”