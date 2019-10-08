Royals announce home game times for 2020 spring schedule

Those planning to visit Surprise Stadium for 2020 Kansas City Royals spring training games now know when to arrive. The team announced home game times for its spring schedule Tuesday.

Kansas City will play 17 games at Surprise Stadium — 15 home games and two away games vs. the Texas Rangers, who share the stadium with the Royals.

Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to Surprise on Feb. 12, followed five days later by position players.

The Royals will open the regular season at the Chicago White Sox on March 26.

