Royals announce game times for 2019 regular-season slate

We now know game times for 2019 Kansas City Royals regular-season games.

Game times were announced Monday. The Royals’ season opener at home against the White Sox is set for 3:15 p.m. on March 28.

Royals games at Kauffman Stadium begin at 15 minutes past the hour. All weeknight games start at 7:15 p.m., while nine of the 11 weekday games begin at 12:15 p.m. and nine of the 13 Saturday home games begin at 6:15 p.m. All Sunday home games except the regular-season finale are scheduled for 1:15 p.m..

The complete 2019 schedule is attached HERE.