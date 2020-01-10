Royals announce coaching staffs, coordinators for 2020 farm system

Brian Poldberg will return for his seventh season as manager of Omaha Storm Chasers, one of dozens of minor league staff and coordinator assignments for the 2020 season announced Friday by the Kansas City Royals.

Tony Peña Jr., the son of former Royals manager Tony Peña, will serve a dual role this season. He will open the year as bench coach for the Storm Chasers, then take over as manager of the Burlington Royals when the Appalachian League season starts in June.

AFFILIATES

Team Level Manager Pitching coach Hitting coach Bench coach Certified athletic trainer Strength and conditioning coach Omaha AAA Brian Poldberg Dane Johnson Brian Buchanan Tony Peña Jr. James Stone Dwayne Peterson Northwest Arkansas AA Scott Thorman Doug Henry Abraham Núñez Tony Medina* Justin Kemp Luis Jeronimo Wilmington A-Advanced Chris Widger Steve Luebber Andy LaRoche Brandon Nelson* Danny Accola Taylor Portman Lexington A Brooks Conrad Carlos Martinez Jesus Azuaje Glenn Hubbard, Jason Goldstein* Gavin Grosh Yannick Plante Idaho Falls Rookie-Advanced Omar Ramirez Clayton Mortensen Chris Nelson Nelson Liriano Saburo Hagihara C.J. Mikkelsen Burlington Rookie Tony Peña Jr. John Habyan Ramon Castro Brad Groleau Joey Manana Surprise Rookie Miguel Bernard Mark Davis, Julio Pimentel, Carlos Reyes (rehab) Andre David Willie Aikens Nevan Dominguez Phil Falco * Development coach

COORDINATORS AND ROVING POSITIONS

Chino Cadahia, senior coordinator of player development.

John Wathan, special assistant to player development.

Alec Zumwalt, director of hitting performance and player development.

John Wagle, director of performance science and player development.

Nick Relic, manager of minor league operations.

Nick Leto, manager of Arizona operations.

Malcom Culver, ,assistant to player development.

Monica Ramirez, coordinator of education/ESL and Latin American initiatives.

Will Simon, minor league equipment manager.

Derrick Robinson, baseball operations intern.

Paul Gibson, director of pitching performance.

Jason Simontacchi, pitching coordinator.

Mitch Stetter, manager of pitching performance.

Jeff Suppan, roving pitching coach.

Derrick Lewis, assistant pitching coach.

Harry Spilman, special assistant to player development.

Drew Saylor, hitting coordinator.

Keoni DeRenne, assistant hitting coordinator.

Mike Tosar, special assignment hitting coach.

J.C. Boscan, minor league catching coordinator.

Damon Hollins, coordinator of outfield, base running and bunting.

Eddie Rodriguez, minor league infield coordinator.

Jarret Abell, coordinator of strength and conditioning.

Dave Iannicca, minor league medical coordinator.

Justin Hahn, minor league rehab coordinator and physical therapist.

Tony Medina, Latin American medical coordinator.

Rustin Sveum, minor league video coordinator.