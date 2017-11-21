Royals announce baseball operations promotion and return

The Kansas City Royals announced two changes to their front office Tuesday: the promotion of Alec Zumwalt to director of baseball operations and the return of Albert Gonzalez to the organization as assistant general manager of international operations.

Zumwalt spent the last five seasons with the Royals as major league advance scout. He was a pro scout for the organization the year before that. He played for 10 minor league seasons with four organizations before joining the Royals in December 2011.

”Alec has earned the universal respect of everybody in the organization, not only because of his baseball knowledge, but his ability to work with others,” Royals GM Dayton Moore said in a team press release. “In this new role, Alec will be working closely with the entire baseball operations department.”

Gonzalez launched his baseball career as an associate scout with Kansas City in 1994. He also served as a full-time scout and, from 1998 through December 2005, the organization’s Latin American scouting coordinator. Gonzalez then spent the past 12 years running the Marlins’ Dominican Academy and scouting/player development efforts abroad.

”I’m thrilled that Albert has accepted our invitation to return to his original organization, serving our international operation,” Moore said.