Royals announce 2019 minor league coaching staffs and coordinators

Brian Poldberg will return for his sixth season as Omaha Storm Chasers manager, one of many 2019 minor league staff assignments and minor league coordinators announced Monday by the Kansas City Royals.

AFFILIATES

Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A)

Brian Poldberg, manager (sixth season with Omaha).

Andy Hawkins, pitching coach (fourth season).

Brian Buchanan, hitting coach (second season).

James Stone, certified athletic trainer (first season).

Phil Falco, strength and conditioning coach (third season).

Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Double-A)

Darryl Kennedy, manager (first season with Northwest Arkansas; managed Wilmington in 2018).

Doug Henry, pitching coach (first season).

Abraham Nunez, hitting coach (first season).

Nelson Liriano, bench coach (first season).

Justin Kemp, certified athletic trainer (first season).

Will Gilmore, strength and conditioning coach (first season).

Wilmington Blue Rocks (Class A-Advanced)

Scott Thorman, manager (first season with Wilmington; managed Lexington in 2017-18).

Steve Luebber, pitching coach (first season).

Larry Sutton, hitting coach (first season).

Saburo Hagihara, certified athletic trainer (first season).

Lexington Legends (Class A)

Brooks Conrad, manager (first season with Lexington; managed Burlington in 2018).

Mitch Stetter, pitching coach (fourth season).

Jesus Azuaje, hitting coach (third season).

Glenn Hubbard, bench coach (sixth season).

Danny Accola, certified athletic trainer (first season).

Tyler Burks, strength and conditioning coach (first season).

Idaho Falls Chukars (Rookie-Advanced)

Omar Ramirez, manager (fifth season with Idaho Falls).

Clayton Mortensen, pitching coach (first season).

Damon Hollins, Chukars coach and assistant outfield, base running and bunting coordinator for the organization.

Masa Koyanagi, certified athletic trainer (fourth season).

Jamie Collins, strength and conditioning coach (first season).

Burlington Royals (Rookie)

Chris Widger, manager (first season with Burlington; was Wilmington bench coach in 2018).

Carlos Martinez, pitching coach (eighth season).

Andy LaRoche, hitting coach (first season).

Brad Groleau, athletic trainer (first season).

Yannick Plante, strength and conditioning coach (first season).

Surprise Royals (Rookie)

Tony Pena Jr. (second season with Surprise).

Mark Davis, pitching coach (fourth season).

Julio Pimentel, pitching coach (first season).

Ramon Castro, hitting coach (second season).

Willie Aikens, hitting coach (fourth season).

Gavin Groshcertified athletic trainer (third season).

Gareth Webber, strength and conditioning coach (first season).

Dominican Summer League Royals (two teams)

Onil Joseph and Ramon Martinez, managers.

Rafael Feliz and Jose Duran, pitching coaches.

Evaristo Lantigua and Wilson Betemit, hitting coaches.

Miguel Bernard, catching coach.

Quilvio Veras, bunting and base running coach.

Sergio De Luna and Pedro Rosario, staff assistants.

Nevan Dominguez, head trainer.

Alessandro Bertozzo, Martin Berroa and Manuel Plaza, assistant trainers.

Jose Rosario, Severino Ventura and Andhis Binet, strength and conditioning coaches.

Victor Baez, field coordinator for both teams.

COORDINATORS AND ROVING POSITIONS

Chino Cadahia, senior coordinator of player development.

Rusty Kuntz, special assistant to the general manager/quality control.

Rafael Belliard, special assistant to the general manager, minor league infield instructor.

John Wathan, special assistant to player development.

Harry Spilman, special assistant to player development.

Eddie Rodriguez, minor league field coordinator.

Larry Carter, minor league pitching coordinator.

Jason Simontacchi, assistant pitching coordinator.

J.C. Boscan, minor league catching coordinator.

Andre David, minor league roving hitting coach.

Mike Sweeney, special assistant to baseball operations.

Reggie Sanders, special advisor to baseball operations.

Leon Roberts, senior hitting advisor.

Jeff Suppan, roving pitching coach.

Jeff Diskin, director of professional development.

Malcom Culver, assistant to player development.

John Wagle, minor league strength and conditioning coordinator.

Jarret Abell, assistant strength and conditioning coordinator.